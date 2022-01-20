DGAP-CMS: Südzucker AG: Release of a capital market information

Announcement in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - performance share buyback

On 18 January 2022, Südzucker AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the announcement from 17 January 2022 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and completed the share buyback the same day.

A total of 24,391 shares (ISIN DE0007297004) were bought back on 18 January 2022. The average purchase price paid on the stock market was EUR 12.94. The company bought back shares for a total price of EUR 315,606.19 (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to the executive board remuneration system of Südzucker AG within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently from Südzucker AG.

On 18 January 2022, the total number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date Number of shares bought back Weighted average share price (EUR) Aggregated volume (EUR) 18 January 2022 24,391 12.939452667 315,606.19 In total: 24,391 12.939452667 315,606.19

Hereby the share buyback is being completed.

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at

https://www.suedzucker.de/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/remuneration-systems

Mannheim, January 2022

Südzucker AG

The Executive Board