DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 4th Interim announcement

Göppingen - 28 February 2022 - In the period from 21 February 2022 up to and including 25 February 2022, a number of 1,799,185 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price () 21 February 2022 327,551 14.2128 22 February 2022 370,284 13.6719 23 February 2022 257,772 13.7418 24 February 2022 546,568 12.8725 25 February 2022 297,010 13.75809

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 25 February 2022 amounts to a number of 6,818,186 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Michael Lönne

TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com