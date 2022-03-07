DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 5th Interim announcement

Göppingen - 07 March 2022 - In the period from 28 February 2022 up to and including 04 March 2022, a number of 1,463,405 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price () 28 February 2022 335,640 13.9774 01 March 2022 282,382 13.8272 02 March 2022 263,028 13.8320 03 March 2022 287,479 13.4238 04 March 2022 294,876 12.7975

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 04 March 2022 amounts to a number of 8,281,591 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Michael Lönne

TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com