07.03.2022 12:11:51

DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Share Buyback
TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

07.03.2022 / 12:11
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 5th Interim announcement

Göppingen - 07 March 2022 - In the period from 28 February 2022 up to and including 04 March 2022, a number of 1,463,405 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price ()
28 February 2022 335,640 13.9774
01 March 2022 282,382 13.8272
02 March 2022 263,028 13.8320
03 March 2022 287,479 13.4238
04 March 2022 294,876 12.7975

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 04 March 2022 amounts to a number of 8,281,591 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:
Michael Lönne
TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com


07.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1296049  07.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1296049&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TeamViewermehr Nachrichten