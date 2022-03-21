|
21.03.2022 13:23:18
DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG
/ Share Buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares - 7th Interim announcement
Göppingen - 21 March 2022 - In the period from 14 March 2022 up to and including 18 March 2022, a number of 583,559 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 18 March 2022 amounts to a number of 9,886,723 shares.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer AG
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
