DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 10th Interim announcement

Göppingen - 11 April 2022 - In the period from 04 April 2022 up to and including 08 April 2022, a number of 590,254 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 03 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 03 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

() 04 April 2022 64,333 13.79130 05 April 2022 112,393 13.64650 06 April 2022 185,554 12.91380 07 April 2022 141,563 12.75760 08 April 2022 86,411 12.84600

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 03 February 2022 up to and including 08 April 2022 amounts to a number of 11,321,233 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Michael Lönne

TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com