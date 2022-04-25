DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares - 12th Interim announcement

Göppingen - 25 April 2022 - In the period from 18 April 2022 up to and including 22 April 2022, a number of 612,177 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

() 18. April 2022 0 0.00000 19. April 2022 126,877 12.81540 20. April 2022 134,652 13.01440 21. April 2022 130,826 12.90530 22. April 2022 219,822 12.38930

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 22 April 2022 amounts to a number of 12,418,091 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

