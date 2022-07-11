Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 12:20:27

DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG / Share Buyback
TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

11.07.2022 / 12:20
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 23rd Interim announcement

Göppingen 11 July 2022 In the period from 04 July 2022 up to and including 08 July 2022, a number of 62,174 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume
(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price
()
04 July 2022 62,174 9.54550
05 July 2022 0 0.00000
06 July 2022 0 0.00000
07 July 2022 0 0.00000
08 July 2022 0 0.00000

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 08 July 2022 amounts to a number of 17,555,075 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Michael Lönne
TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 7161 97200 81
E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com


11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1395177  11.07.2022 

1395177  11.07.2022

