11.07.2022 12:20:27
DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG
/ Share Buyback
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Acquisition of treasury shares 23rd Interim announcement
Göppingen 11 July 2022 In the period from 04 July 2022 up to and including 08 July 2022, a number of 62,174 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.
The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:
The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.
The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 08 July 2022 amounts to a number of 17,555,075 shares.
The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Contact:
Michael Lönne
11.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TeamViewer AG
|Bahnhofsplatz 2
|73033 Göppingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.teamviewer.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1395177 11.07.2022
