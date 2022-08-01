DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Acquisition of treasury shares 26th Interim announcement

Göppingen 01 August 2022 In the period from 25 July 2022 up to and including 29 July 2022, a number of 500,901 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares) Volume-weighted average price

() 25 July 2022 89,847 9.71500 26 July 2022 109,615 9.58510 27 July 2022 100,996 9.90170 28 July 2022 109,053 9.96290 29 July 2022 91,390 10.16400

The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 29 July 2022 amounts to a number of 19,050,946 shares.

The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Contact:

Michael Lönne

TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations

Phone: +49 7161 97200 81

E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com