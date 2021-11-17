|
17.11.2021 09:53:02
DGAP-CMS: The Social Chain AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: The Social Chain AG
/ Home Member State
The Social Chain AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.
|English
|The Social Chain AG
|Gormannstraße 22
|10119 Berlin
|Germany
|www.socialchain.com
