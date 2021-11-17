+++ Neues digitales Event von finanzen.net +++ Jetzt noch schnell kostenlos registrieren und am 20.11.2021 von den besten Investoren Deutschlands - u. a. Frank Thelen, Sandra Navidi, Christian W. Röhl - lernen! +++-w-
17.11.2021 09:53:02

DGAP-CMS: The Social Chain AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: The Social Chain AG / Home Member State
The Social Chain AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.11.2021 / 09:53
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Social Chain AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

17.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1249752  17.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249752&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Social Chain AGmehr Nachrichten