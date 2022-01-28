|
28.01.2022 18:23:59
DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information
|
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE
/ Share buy-back program
DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 1st INTERIM REPORTING
BERLIN, 28 January 2022 // From 21 January 2022 until and including 27 January 2022, 199,206 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 20 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 21 January 2022.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under
The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 21 January 2022 until and including 27 January 2022 amounts to 199,206 shares.
The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.
Zalando SE
28.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1274345 28.01.2022
Nachrichten zu Zalandomehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Zalandomehr Analysen
|28.01.22
|Zalando Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.22
|Zalando Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.01.22
|Zalando Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.01.22
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.01.22
|Zalando Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.01.21
|Zalando Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.11.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.09.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.09.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.07.20
|Zalando Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.01.22
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.01.22
|Zalando Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|03.12.21
|Zalando Halten
|DZ BANK
|03.11.21
|Zalando Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.21
|Zalando Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Zalando
|66,82
|3,40%
