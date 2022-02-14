14.02.2022 16:31:24

DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

Zalando SE / Share buy-back program
Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

14.02.2022 / 16:31
DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 3rd INTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 14 February 2022 // From 7 February 2022 until and including 11 February 2022, 353,932 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 20 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 21 January 2022.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in EUR
07/02/2022 60000 66.3089
08/02/2022 50000 63.6533
09/02/2022 23932 65.3635
10/02/2022 60000 65.0180
11/02/2022 160000 63.4629
 

Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under
https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 21 January 2022 until and including 11 February 2022 amounts to 886,429 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE
The Management Board


Language: English
Company: Zalando SE
Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
10243 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.zalando.de

 
