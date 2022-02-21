DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 4thINTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 21 February 2022 // From 14 February 2022 until and including 18 February 2022, 373,324 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 20 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 21 January 2022.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in EUR 14/02/2022 86403 60.4475 15/02/2022 11690 62.0959 16/02/2022 57137 62.7385 17/02/2022 104287 63.0664 18/02/2022 113807 60.6418

Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under

https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 21 January 2022 until and including 18 February 2022 amounts to 1,259,753 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE

The Management Board