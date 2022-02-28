DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 5thINTERIM REPORTING

BERLIN, 28 February 2022 // From 21 February 2022 until and including 25 February 2022, 632,794 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 20 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 21 January 2022.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price in EUR 21/02/2022 120000 58.6407 22/02/2022 91046 58.0637 23/02/2022 150000 56.8101 24/02/2022 132462 54.2438 25/02/2022 139286 55.4484

Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under

https://corporate.zalando.com/en/investor-relations/share-buy-back.

The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 21 January 2022 until and including 25 February 2022 amounts to 1,892,547 shares.

The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.

Zalando SE

The Management Board