28.02.2022 12:39:24
DGAP-CMS: Zalando SE: Release of a capital market information
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Zalando SE
/ Share buy-back program
DISCLOSURE ACCORDING TO ART. 5 PARA. 1 LIT. B) AND PARA. 3 REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AND ART. 2 PARA. 3 COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO.2016/1052 // SHARE BUY-BACK - 5thINTERIM REPORTING
BERLIN, 28 February 2022 // From 21 February 2022 until and including 25 February 2022, 632,794 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buy-back program that Zalando previously announced on 20 January 2022 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 with a start date of 21 January 2022.
Shares were bought back as follows:
Full transaction details are published on Zalando's website under
The total volume of shares acquired within the framework of the share buy-back from 21 January 2022 until and including 25 February 2022 amounts to 1,892,547 shares.
The share buy-backs are executed by an independent bank through the stock exchange.
Zalando SE
28.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Zalando SE
|Valeska-Gert-Straße 5
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://corporate.zalando.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1289961 28.02.2022
