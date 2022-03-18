DGAP-DD: FUCHS PETROLUB SE english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.03.2022 / 12:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associateda) NameTitle:Dr. First name:LutzLast name(s):Lindemann2. Reason for the notificationa) Position / statusPosition:Member of the managing body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitora) NameFUCHS PETROLUB SEb) LEI529900SNF9E1P5ZO4P98 4. Details of the transaction(s)a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeType:ShareISIN:DE000A3E5D64b) Nature of the transactionDr. Lutz Lindemann instructed a bank by way of a standing order to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE in a market sensitive manner. The acquisition follows the obligation of the members of the executive board to invest in each case parts of their variable cash compensation in FUCHS PETROLUB SE preference shares with a holding period of several years. The execution of the standing order is in each case subject to the condition precedent of the payment by FUCHS PETROLUB SE of the amount for which preference shares are to be acquired. The condition precedent has now occurred, the bank is accordingly instructed to buy preference shares of FUCHS PETROLUB SE for up to EUR 198,600.00 in a market sensitive manner until April 1, 2022.c) Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)not numberablenot numberabled) Aggregated informationPriceAggregated volumenot numberablenot numberablee) Date of the transaction2022-03-18; UTC+1f) Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue 18.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de Language:EnglishCompany:FUCHS PETROLUB SEFriesenheimer Str. 1768169 MannheimGermanyInternet:www.fuchs.com/gruppe End of NewsDGAP News Service