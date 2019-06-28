DGAP-DD: 2G Energy AG english

28.06.2019 15:01:06

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2019 / 14:57
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ludger
Last name(s): Holtkamp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
2G Energy AG

b) LEI
529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)














Price(s) Volume(s)
40.40 EUR 6504.40 EUR
40.30 EUR 5601.70 EUR
40.30 EUR 4997.20 EUR
40.50 EUR 4009.50 EUR
40.20 EUR 12743.40 EUR
40.10 EUR 2406.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
40.2913 EUR 36262.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-06-26; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Language: English
