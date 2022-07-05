Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.07.2022 12:50:54

DGAP-DD: 2G Energy AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.07.2022 / 12:50
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Grotholt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
2G Energy AG

b) LEI
529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9

b) Nature of the transaction


3,987,831 allocated shares in the context of a share split. Allocation occurs in the ratio of 1:3, that is to say, three new shares for each old share. Mr. Christian Grotholt held 1,329,277 shares before share split, now 5,317,108 shares.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


05.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: 2G Energy AG
Benzstr. 3
48619 Heek
Germany
Internet: www.2-g.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




75971  05.07.2022 



