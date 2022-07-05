DGAP-DD: 2G Energy AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



05.07.2022 / 12:50

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christian Last name(s): Grotholt





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

2G Energy AG

b) LEI

529900GC2NUJ6F0TSK26

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0HL8N9





b) Nature of the transaction

3,987,831 allocated shares in the context of a share split. Allocation occurs in the ratio of 1:3, that is to say, three new shares for each old share. Mr. Christian Grotholt held 1,329,277 shares before share split, now 5,317,108 shares.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





