DGAP-DD: 468 SPAC II SE english

|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|a)
|Name1
|Ophelia Capital UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
|
|
|
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|
|a)
|Position/status2
|PCA with Ludwig Ensthaler (member of the management board - Vorstandsmitglied)
|
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment3
|Initial notification
|
|
|
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|
|a)
|Name4
|468 SPAC II SE
|
|b)
|LEI5
|222100A4X237BRODWF67
|
|
|
|4a.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6
|33,750 class B1 shares
|
|
|Identification code7
|N/A
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|EUR 540.-
|33,750 class B1 shares
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|N/A
|
|- Price11
|N/A
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|17-01-22
|
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4b.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6
|191,250 class B2 shares
|
|
|Identification code7
|N/A
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|EUR 3,060.-
|191,250 class B2 shares
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|N/A
|
|- Price11
|N/A
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|17-01-22
|
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4c.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6
|225,000 class B3 shares
|
|
|Identification code7
|N/A
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|EUR 3,600.-
|225,000 class B3 shares
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|N/A
|
|
|- Price11
|N/A
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|17-01-22
|
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4d.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6
|225,000 class B4 shares
|
|
|Identification code7
|N/A
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|EUR 3,600.-
|225,000 class B4 shares
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|N/A
|
|
|- Price11
|N/A
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|17-01-22
|
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|4e.
|Details of the transaction(s):
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument6
|99,045 class B warrants
|
|
|
|Identification code7
|N/A
|
|
|b)
|Nature of the transaction8
|Disposal - disposal due to resolution of the issuer to redeem certain class B shares and class B warrants and to repurchase agreement with the issuer
|
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)9
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|
|
|
|EUR 148,567.50
|99,045 class B warrants
|
|d)
|Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
|- Aggregated volume10
|N/A
|
|
|
|- Price11
|N/A
|
|
|e)
|Date of the transaction12
|17-01-22
|
|
|f)
|Place of transaction13
|outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Date and signature 20.01.2022 _________________________________________________________