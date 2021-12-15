DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.12.2021 / 11:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Tarek Müller Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Tarek Last name(s): Müller Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ABOUT YOU Holding SE

b) LEI

894500DKEE3GY8870322

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3CNK42





b) Nature of the transaction

Free transfer of 690,690 shares as part of the settlement between shareholders





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/06/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





