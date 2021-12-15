DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE english

15.12.2021 11:00:54

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.12.2021 / 11:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Sebastian Betz Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Betz
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABOUT YOU Holding SE

b) LEI
894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42

b) Nature of the transaction


Free transfer of 604,364 shares as part of the settlement between shareholders

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2021; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de



 
