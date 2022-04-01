01.04.2022 20:00:50

DGAP-DD: ABOUT YOU Holding SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.04.2022 / 20:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christina
Last name(s): Johannsson

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ABOUT YOU Holding SE

b) LEI
894500DKEE3GY8870322 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CNK42

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
12.85 EUR 12850.00 EUR
13.00 EUR 117000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
12.9850 EUR 129850.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETA


Language: English
Company: ABOUT YOU Holding SE
Domstraße 10
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.aboutyou.de



 
