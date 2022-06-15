Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.06.2022 16:18:42

DGAP-DD: action press AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.06.2022 / 16:18
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: GFI Gesellschaft für Informationswissenschaft GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Professor Dr. h.c.
First name: Moritz Konrad Samuel
Last name(s): Hunzinger
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
action press AG

b) LEI
5299002Y37DNOIMBMX46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3ESE35

b) Nature of the transaction


Obligation to transfer shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.00 EUR 80000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.00 EUR 80000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


15.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: action press AG
Wielandstr. 3
60318 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Internet: https://www.actionpress-ir.de/



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76121  15.06.2022 



