DGAP-DD: action press AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



15.06.2022 / 16:20

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Ulli Michel Beteiligungen UG (haftungsbeschränkt)





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: Herr First name: Ulrich Frank Erich Last name(s): Michel Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

action press AG

b) LEI

5299002Y37DNOIMBMX46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3ESE35





b) Nature of the transaction

Obligation to transfer shares





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



2.00 EUR 80000.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



2.00 EUR 80000.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





