15.06.2022 16:20:58
DGAP-DD: action press AG english
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
15.06.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|action press AG
|Wielandstr. 3
|60318 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.actionpress-ir.de/
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
76115 15.06.2022
