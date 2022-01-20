DGAP-DD: adesso SE english

20.01.2022 09:19:14

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Rudolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction


Donation from Rainer Rudolf to wife Angela Rudolf (2,450 shares)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de



 
