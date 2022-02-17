DGAP-DD: adesso SE english

17.02.2022 12:51:08

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: RDF Familienstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Rudolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
182.00 EUR 4860492.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
182.0000 EUR 4860492.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/02/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


