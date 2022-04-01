DGAP-DD: adesso SE english

01.04.2022 08:38:42

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Jörg
Last name(s): Schroeder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
186.00 EUR 21390.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
186.0000 EUR 21390.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de



 
