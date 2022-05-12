DGAP-DD: adesso SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.05.2022 / 16:20

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Rudolf





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5





b) Nature of the transaction

Transfer of 850,000 shares of the Issuer by way of gift





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

10/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





