Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
31.08.2022 12:03:01

DGAP-DD: adesso SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2022 / 12:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: RDF Familienstiftung

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Rudolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
120.80 EUR 845.60 EUR
120.80 EUR 3140.80 EUR
121.00 EUR 1210.00 EUR
119.40 EUR 3701.40 EUR
119.00 EUR 2975.00 EUR
119.00 EUR 20825.00 EUR
119.00 EUR 23800.00 EUR
119.00 EUR 3927.00 EUR
119.00 EUR 12852.00 EUR
119.80 EUR 3234.60 EUR
120.40 EUR 6381.20 EUR
120.60 EUR 4824.00 EUR
120.40 EUR 3852.80 EUR
121.00 EUR 4598.00 EUR
120.40 EUR 3973.20 EUR
119.60 EUR 4066.40 EUR
121.20 EUR 4363.20 EUR
122.80 EUR 4420.80 EUR
123.00 EUR 10824.00 EUR
123.00 EUR 4674.00 EUR
121.40 EUR 5948.60 EUR
120.80 EUR 241.60 EUR
120.80 EUR 4348.80 EUR
120.00 EUR 120.00 EUR
120.00 EUR 4080.00 EUR
119.00 EUR 4522.00 EUR
120.60 EUR 4703.40 EUR
120.00 EUR 4200.00 EUR
119.80 EUR 4193.00 EUR
119.00 EUR 2499.00 EUR
119.80 EUR 2036.60 EUR
120.00 EUR 5880.00 EUR
119.80 EUR 3833.60 EUR
120.40 EUR 3852.80 EUR
120.40 EUR 4334.40 EUR
120.60 EUR 3738.60 EUR
121.00 EUR 847.00 EUR
121.20 EUR 3393.60 EUR
121.80 EUR 3775.80 EUR
121.00 EUR 4477.00 EUR
121.60 EUR 12038.40 EUR
121.80 EUR 1461.60 EUR
121.40 EUR 4127.60 EUR
121.40 EUR 5463.00 EUR
121.80 EUR 3288.60 EUR
122.00 EUR 1708.00 EUR
122.00 EUR 4636.00 EUR
121.80 EUR 6820.80 EUR
121.60 EUR 2310.40 EUR
121.80 EUR 1827.00 EUR
121.60 EUR 3769.60 EUR
121.00 EUR 1815.00 EUR
121.20 EUR 2424.00 EUR
120.60 EUR 1688.40 EUR
120.80 EUR 3744.80 EUR
120.80 EUR 120.80 EUR
121.00 EUR 484.00 EUR
120.80 EUR 1087.20 EUR
120.20 EUR 3726.20 EUR
120.60 EUR 3859.20 EUR
120.80 EUR 1812.00 EUR
121.20 EUR 242.40 EUR
121.20 EUR 4484.40 EUR
121.60 EUR 4620.80 EUR
121.20 EUR 4484.40 EUR
121.60 EUR 4134.40 EUR
121.60 EUR 5107.20 EUR
121.80 EUR 3410.40 EUR
122.00 EUR 4270.00 EUR
121.20 EUR 1454.40 EUR
121.40 EUR 2549.40 EUR
120.60 EUR 1688.40 EUR
120.60 EUR 12783.60 EUR
120.60 EUR 12783.60 EUR
120.60 EUR 12783.60 EUR
120.80 EUR 3865.60 EUR
120.60 EUR 1567.80 EUR
121.00 EUR 4114.00 EUR
121.00 EUR 121.00 EUR
121.20 EUR 3636.00 EUR
121.20 EUR 242.40 EUR
121.40 EUR 1456.80 EUR
121.40 EUR 3156.40 EUR
121.80 EUR 3897.60 EUR
121.80 EUR 3410.40 EUR
122.00 EUR 3660.00 EUR
122.00 EUR 4636.00 EUR
122.00 EUR 854.00 EUR
122.00 EUR 4514.00 EUR
122.00 EUR 5246.00 EUR
122.00 EUR 6832.00 EUR
122.00 EUR 4270.00 EUR
122.00 EUR 3782.00 EUR
122.00 EUR 3782.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
120.7768 EUR 405568.4000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77741  31.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432215&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu adesso AGmehr Nachrichten