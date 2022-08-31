DGAP-DD: adesso SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.08.2022 / 12:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: RDF Familienstiftung





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Rainer Last name(s): Rudolf Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adesso SE

b) LEI

529900KOICE97ZSA1O52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



120.80 EUR 845.60 EUR



120.80 EUR 3140.80 EUR



121.00 EUR 1210.00 EUR



119.40 EUR 3701.40 EUR



119.00 EUR 2975.00 EUR



119.00 EUR 20825.00 EUR



119.00 EUR 23800.00 EUR



119.00 EUR 3927.00 EUR



119.00 EUR 12852.00 EUR



119.80 EUR 3234.60 EUR



120.40 EUR 6381.20 EUR



120.60 EUR 4824.00 EUR



120.40 EUR 3852.80 EUR



121.00 EUR 4598.00 EUR



120.40 EUR 3973.20 EUR



119.60 EUR 4066.40 EUR



121.20 EUR 4363.20 EUR



122.80 EUR 4420.80 EUR



123.00 EUR 10824.00 EUR



123.00 EUR 4674.00 EUR



121.40 EUR 5948.60 EUR



120.80 EUR 241.60 EUR



120.80 EUR 4348.80 EUR



120.00 EUR 120.00 EUR



120.00 EUR 4080.00 EUR



119.00 EUR 4522.00 EUR



120.60 EUR 4703.40 EUR



120.00 EUR 4200.00 EUR



119.80 EUR 4193.00 EUR



119.00 EUR 2499.00 EUR



119.80 EUR 2036.60 EUR



120.00 EUR 5880.00 EUR



119.80 EUR 3833.60 EUR



120.40 EUR 3852.80 EUR



120.40 EUR 4334.40 EUR



120.60 EUR 3738.60 EUR



121.00 EUR 847.00 EUR



121.20 EUR 3393.60 EUR



121.80 EUR 3775.80 EUR



121.00 EUR 4477.00 EUR



121.60 EUR 12038.40 EUR



121.80 EUR 1461.60 EUR



121.40 EUR 4127.60 EUR



121.40 EUR 5463.00 EUR



121.80 EUR 3288.60 EUR



122.00 EUR 1708.00 EUR



122.00 EUR 4636.00 EUR



121.80 EUR 6820.80 EUR



121.60 EUR 2310.40 EUR



121.80 EUR 1827.00 EUR



121.60 EUR 3769.60 EUR



121.00 EUR 1815.00 EUR



121.20 EUR 2424.00 EUR



120.60 EUR 1688.40 EUR



120.80 EUR 3744.80 EUR



120.80 EUR 120.80 EUR



121.00 EUR 484.00 EUR



120.80 EUR 1087.20 EUR



120.20 EUR 3726.20 EUR



120.60 EUR 3859.20 EUR



120.80 EUR 1812.00 EUR



121.20 EUR 242.40 EUR



121.20 EUR 4484.40 EUR



121.60 EUR 4620.80 EUR



121.20 EUR 4484.40 EUR



121.60 EUR 4134.40 EUR



121.60 EUR 5107.20 EUR



121.80 EUR 3410.40 EUR



122.00 EUR 4270.00 EUR



121.20 EUR 1454.40 EUR



121.40 EUR 2549.40 EUR



120.60 EUR 1688.40 EUR



120.60 EUR 12783.60 EUR



120.60 EUR 12783.60 EUR



120.60 EUR 12783.60 EUR



120.80 EUR 3865.60 EUR



120.60 EUR 1567.80 EUR



121.00 EUR 4114.00 EUR



121.00 EUR 121.00 EUR



121.20 EUR 3636.00 EUR



121.20 EUR 242.40 EUR



121.40 EUR 1456.80 EUR



121.40 EUR 3156.40 EUR



121.80 EUR 3897.60 EUR



121.80 EUR 3410.40 EUR



122.00 EUR 3660.00 EUR



122.00 EUR 4636.00 EUR



122.00 EUR 854.00 EUR



122.00 EUR 4514.00 EUR



122.00 EUR 5246.00 EUR



122.00 EUR 6832.00 EUR



122.00 EUR 4270.00 EUR



122.00 EUR 3782.00 EUR



122.00 EUR 3782.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



120.7768 EUR 405568.4000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

29/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

31.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





