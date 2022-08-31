Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
31.08.2022 12:14:16

DGAP-DD: adesso SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.08.2022 / 12:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Angela
Last name(s): Rudolf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Rainer
Last name(s): Rudolf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


















Price(s) Volume(s)
122.0000 EUR 2318.00 EUR
122.2000 EUR 1588.60 EUR
122.0000 EUR 4270.00 EUR
122.0000 EUR 9028.00 EUR
122.0000 EUR 2440.00 EUR
122.0000 EUR 4270.00 EUR
122.0000 EUR 6344.00 EUR
122.0000 EUR 4148.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
122.0092 EUR 34406.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
29/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


31.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77739  31.08.2022 CET/CEST



