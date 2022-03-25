DGAP-DD: adidas AG english

25.03.2022 10:00:55

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2022 / 10:00
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Kathrin
Last name(s): Menges

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adidas AG

b) LEI
549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

b) Nature of the transaction


Purchase, settlement via joint custody account with spouse.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
217.75 EUR 14807.00 EUR
217.85 EUR 165783.85 EUR
217.80 EUR 69913.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
217.83 EUR 250504.65 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange - XETRA
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com



 
