|
25.03.2022 10:00:55
DGAP-DD: adidas AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
25.03.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
73739 25.03.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu adidasmehr Nachrichten
|
10:00
|DGAP-DD: adidas AG english (EQS Group)
|
10:00
|DGAP-DD: adidas AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
22.03.22
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Adidas und Puma profitieren von starken Nike-Zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
22.03.22
|Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Adidas-Aktien legen im Windschatten von Nike zu (Börse Online)
|
21.03.22
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,1% auf 14.312 Pkt - Adidas und Puma nach Nike-Zahlen gesucht (Dow Jones)
|
21.03.22
|DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
21.03.22
|DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15.03.22
|DGAP-PVR: adidas AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)