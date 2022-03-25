DGAP-DD: adidas AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.03.2022 / 10:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Kathrin Last name(s): Menges





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adidas AG

b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, settlement via joint custody account with spouse.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



217.75 EUR 14807.00 EUR



217.85 EUR 165783.85 EUR



217.80 EUR 69913.80 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



217.83 EUR 250504.65 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

22/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange - XETRA MIC: XFRA





