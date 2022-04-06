+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
06.04.2022 10:00:55

DGAP-DD: adidas AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2022 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Amanda
Last name(s): Rajkumar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adidas AG

b) LEI
549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition in connection with Executive Board compensation granted for financial year 2021

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
210.00 EUR 945450.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
210.00 EUR 945450.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange - XETRA
MIC: XETR


06.04.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: adidas AG
Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
91074 Herzogenaurach
Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




73989  06.04.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1319235&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu adidasmehr Nachrichten

10:01
 DGAP-DD: adidas AG deutsch (EQS Group)
10:01
 DGAP-DD: adidas AG english (EQS Group)
10:01
 DGAP-DD: adidas AG deutsch (EQS Group)
10:01
 DGAP-DD: adidas AG english (EQS Group)
10:01
 DGAP-DD: adidas AG deutsch (EQS Group)
10:01
 DGAP-DD: adidas AG english (EQS Group)
10:01
 DGAP-DD: adidas AG english (EQS Group)
10:01
 DGAP-DD: adidas AG deutsch (EQS Group)