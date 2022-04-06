DGAP-DD: adidas AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



06.04.2022 / 10:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Roland Last name(s): Auschel





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

adidas AG

b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A1EWWW0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition in connection with Executive Board compensation granted for financial year 2021





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



210.10 EUR 1087267.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



210.10 EUR 1087267.50 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/04/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange - XETRA MIC: XETR





