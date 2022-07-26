Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.07.2022 19:07:52

DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.07.2022 / 19:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Brian
Last name(s): Protiva

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Stock option: subscription rights for shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction


Stock option exchange of a total of 313,572 stock options to subscribe for one share each in ADVA Optical Networking SE ('ADVA') at a ratio of 1:0.8244 for a total of 258,508 stock options to subscribe for one share each in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059, formerly trading as Acorn HoldCo, Inc.; 'ADTRAN') in connection with the business combination of ADVA and ADTRAN.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
77099  26.07.2022 



