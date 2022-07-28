DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



28.07.2022 / 21:24

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thomas R. Last name(s): Stanton





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument



Description: Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059).









b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 204,290 RSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The RSUs will pay out in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059), formerly trading as Acorn HoldCo, Inc.; 'ADTRAN') on a one-for-one basis.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

13/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





