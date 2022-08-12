Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.08.2022 23:12:07

DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.08.2022 / 23:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nikos
Last name(s): Theodosopoulos

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Restricted Stock Awards (RSAs) regarding shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 1,908 shares of restricted stock as part of Equity Incen-tive Compensation. The restrictions lapse upon vesting of the RSAs and unrestricted shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059, formerly trading as Acorn HoldCo, Inc.) are held.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
