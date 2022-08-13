Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
13.08.2022 11:27:55

DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2022 / 11:27
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Foliano

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 1,304 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 4,516 stock options pursuant to the 2006 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 3,212 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were surrendered to AD-TRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the exercise price at a market price of US$ 23.86.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
16.97 USD 22128.88 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.97 USD 22128.88 USD

e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


13.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77433  13.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420003&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADTRAN Holdings Inc 23,64 1,90% ADTRAN Holdings Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitag in Gewinnzone -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Börsen Asiens schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Freitag zurück. Der DAX stieg derweil. Vor dem Wochenende notierten die US-Börsen im Plus. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten am Freitag letztlich überwiegend zulegen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen