13.08.2022 11:44:52

DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.08.2022 / 11:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Foliano

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 1,080 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 5,271 stock options pursuant to the 2006 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 4,191 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were surrendered to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the exercise price at a market price of US$ 23.86.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
18.97 USD 20487.60 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.97 USD 20487.60 USD

e) Date of the transaction
09/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
