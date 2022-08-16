Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
16.08.2022 21:15:53

DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2022 / 21:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Thomas R.
Last name(s): Stanton

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 1,769 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 5,893 stock options pursuant to the 2006 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 4,124 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were surrendered to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the exercise price at a market price of US$ 24.25.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
16.97 USD 30019.93 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
16.97 USD 30019.93 USD

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77483  16.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421883&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ADTRAN Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADTRAN Holdings Inc 23,70 -0,42% ADTRAN Holdings Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen