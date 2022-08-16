DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.08.2022 / 21:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Thomas R. Last name(s): Stanton





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chairman of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US00486H1059





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 1,769 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 5,893 stock options pursuant to the 2006 Employee Stock Incentive Plan. 4,124 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) were surrendered to ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. to cover the exercise price at a market price of US$ 24.25.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.97 USD 30019.93 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.97 USD 30019.93 USD





e) Date of the transaction

11/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





