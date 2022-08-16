DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.08.2022 / 22:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: James Denson Last name(s): Wilson Jr





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Chief Revenue Officer





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US00486H1059





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 19,772 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 19,772 stock options pursuant to the 2006 Employee Stock Incentive Plan.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



18.97 USD 375074.84 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



18.97 USD 375074.84 USD





e) Date of the transaction

11/08/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





