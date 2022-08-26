Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
26.08.2022 22:30:57

DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.08.2022 / 22:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Brian
Last name(s): Protiva

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 17,668 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 17,668 stock options pursuant to the ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA) Stock Option Program 2011 as assumed by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTRAN) in connection with the business combination of ADVA and ADTRAN.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
10.58 USD 186927.44 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
10.58 USD 186927.44 USD

e) Date of the transaction
23/08/2022; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


26.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77685  26.08.2022 



Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

