DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.08.2022 / 22:30

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Brian Last name(s): Protiva





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI

549300VV36J86CRRWF77

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: US00486H1059





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of 17,668 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059) due to the exercise of 17,668 stock options pursuant to the ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADVA) Stock Option Program 2011 as assumed by ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ADTRAN) in connection with the business combination of ADVA and ADTRAN.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



10.58 USD 186927.44 USD





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



10.58 USD 186927.44 USD





e) Date of the transaction

23/08/2022; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





