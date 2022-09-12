Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 19:01:59

DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: James Denson
Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Amendment
Amendment: Individual Transactions not reported (2022-08-16 / 22:13 CET/CEST and 2022-08-16 / 22:18 CET/CEST)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of 11,531 share sin ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, (ISIN US00486H1059) in connection with the acquisition of shares following the exercise of stock options pursuant to the 2015 Employee Stock Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























































































































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
24.35 USD 681.80 USD
24.35 USD 1753.20 USD
24.30 USD 680.40 USD
24.30 USD 680.40 USD
24.30 USD 364.50 USD
24.29 USD 704.41 USD
24.29 USD 2404.71 USD
24.29 USD 24.29 USD
24.33 USD 2433.11 USD
24.33 USD 2433.11 USD
24.29 USD 2429.00 USD
24.27 USD 2426.50 USD
24.26 USD 388.16 USD
24.25 USD 97.00 USD
24.25 USD 2328.00 USD
24.25 USD 2425.00 USD
24.25 USD 4849.00 USD
24.25 USD 2425.00 USD
24.24 USD 2423.50 USD
24.23 USD 2423.00 USD
24.20 USD 4840.00 USD
24.21 USD 2420.50 USD
24.19 USD 2419.00 USD
24.22 USD 2422.00 USD
24.16 USD 9664.00 USD
24.16 USD 2416.00 USD
24.16 USD 2416.00 USD
24.16 USD 434.88 USD
24.16 USD 2416.00 USD
24.16 USD 1981.12 USD
24.17 USD 4834.84 USD
24.15 USD 4829.00 USD
24.15 USD 845.25 USD
24.15 USD 748.65 USD
24.15 USD 821.10 USD
24.15 USD 2415.00 USD
24.15 USD 2415.00 USD
24.15 USD 2415.00 USD
24.15 USD 2415.00 USD
24.16 USD 2416.00 USD
24.16 USD 676.48 USD
24.16 USD 193.28 USD
24.16 USD 2416.00 USD
24.16 USD 2415.59 USD
24.09 USD 2409.00 USD
24.10 USD 2410.00 USD
24.10 USD 2410.00 USD
24.10 USD 289.20 USD
24.10 USD 2120.80 USD
24.10 USD 289.20 USD
24.10 USD 2120.80 USD
24.11 USD 2411.00 USD
24.12 USD 2411.50 USD
24.12 USD 2412.00 USD
24.12 USD 2411.50 USD
24.13 USD 2413.00 USD
24.13 USD 2413.00 USD
24.11 USD 2411.46 USD
24.11 USD 2411.46 USD
24.12 USD 2412.00 USD
24.12 USD 2412.00 USD
24.12 USD 72.36 USD
24.12 USD 72.36 USD
24.12 USD 2412.00 USD
24.12 USD 337.68 USD
24.12 USD 2074.32 USD
24.12 USD 530.64 USD
24.12 USD 2412.00 USD
24.13 USD 675.64 USD
24.13 USD 2413.00 USD
24.13 USD 1737.36 USD
24.14 USD 2414.00 USD
24.14 USD 2414.00 USD
24.14 USD 2414.00 USD
24.14 USD 2414.00 USD
24.14 USD 2414.00 USD
24.13 USD 4825.46 USD
24.08 USD 2408.00 USD
24.09 USD 2409.00 USD
24.09 USD 33726.00 USD
24.09 USD 2409.00 USD
24.07 USD 2407.00 USD
24.07 USD 14442.00 USD
24.07 USD 1010.94 USD
24.07 USD 72.21 USD
24.07 USD 385.12 USD
24.07 USD 48.14 USD
24.07 USD 1973.74 USD
24.07 USD 12035.00 USD
24.07 USD 2407.46 USD
24.07 USD 2407.46 USD
24.16 USD 24.16 USD
24.17 USD 2320.32 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.1693 USD 278704.27 USD

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NASDAQ
MIC: XNAS


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
