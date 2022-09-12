Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 19:11:52

DGAP-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc. english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.09.2022 / 19:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: James Denson
Last name(s): Wilson Jr

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Revenue Officer

b) Amendment
Amendment: Individual Transactions not reported (2022-08-16 / 22:34 CET/CEST)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: US00486H1059

b) Nature of the transaction


Sale of 3,797 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, (ISIN US00486H1059)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)


































































Price(s) Volume(s)
24.33 USD 1289.49 USD
24.33 USD 1776.09 USD
24.33 USD 291.96 USD
24.33 USD 291.96 USD
24.33 USD 24.33 USD
24.34 USD 1971.54 USD
24.34 USD 1484.74 USD
24.34 USD 462.46 USD
24.34 USD 949.26 USD
24.34 USD 2434.23 USD
24.35 USD 2337.6 USD
24.35 USD 97.4 USD
24.35 USD 487 USD
24.29 USD 2429 USD
24.27 USD 2378.46 USD
24.27 USD 48.54 USD
24.29 USD 1020.18 USD
24.29 USD 8695.82 USD
24.3 USD 2430 USD
24.29 USD 2429 USD
24.23 USD 823.82 USD
24.24 USD 1066.56 USD
24.24 USD 533.28 USD
24.24 USD 4847.66 USD
24.23 USD 2423 USD
24.22 USD 2422 USD
24.21 USD 556.72 USD
24.2 USD 1210 USD
24.2 USD 653.4 USD
24.2 USD 2420 USD
24.2 USD 12100 USD
24.15 USD 1859.55 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
24.2937 USD 92229.13 USD

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2022; UTC4

f) Place of the transaction




Name: NASDAQ
MIC: XNAS


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
