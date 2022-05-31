DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



31.05.2022 / 17:43

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Glingener





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI

5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0005103006





b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of a stock option granted to an executive as part of his or her remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/522)



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



8.7000 EUR 102268.50 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



8.7000 EUR 102268.5000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

30/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

31.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





