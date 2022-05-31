DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE english

31.05.2022 18:00:15

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Glingener

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005103006

b) Nature of the transaction




Exercise of a stock option granted to an executive as part of his or her remuneration package (Article 10(2)(b) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/522)
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
8.70 EUR 77943.30 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
8.70 EUR 77943.30 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com



 
Aktien in diesem Artikel

ADVA SE 15,92 1,79% ADVA SE

