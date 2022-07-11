Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
11.07.2022 15:37:58

DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.07.2022 / 15:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Nicole
Last name(s): Protiva

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Brian
Last name(s): Protiva
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQBT1

b) Nature of the transaction


Exchange of a total of 23,485 tendered shares in ADVA Optical Networking SE at a ratio of 1:0.8244 for a total of 19,361 common shares in Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059, now trading as ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ), together with any fractional cash consideration, at the time of the completion of the voluntary public tender offer (exchange offer) of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (now ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.) to the shareholders of ADVA Optical Networking SE.

0.8244 shares in Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (now ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.) per share in ADVA Optical Networking SE plus currently unquantifiable fractional compensation in cash per share.

19,361 shares in Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (now ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.) plus currently unquantifiable fractional cash compensation for all shares tendered.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
06/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


11.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76803  11.07.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395399&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ADVA SEmehr Nachrichten