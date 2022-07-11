DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.07.2022 / 15:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Nicole Last name(s): Protiva





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Brian Last name(s): Protiva Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI

5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3MQBT1





b) Nature of the transaction

Exchange of a total of 23,485 tendered shares in ADVA Optical Networking SE at a ratio of 1:0.8244 for a total of 19,361 common shares in Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059, now trading as ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. ), together with any fractional cash consideration, at the time of the completion of the voluntary public tender offer (exchange offer) of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (now ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.) to the shareholders of ADVA Optical Networking SE.



0.8244 shares in Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (now ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.) per share in ADVA Optical Networking SE plus currently unquantifiable fractional compensation in cash per share.



19,361 shares in Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (now ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.) plus currently unquantifiable fractional cash compensation for all shares tendered.









c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

06/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

11.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de





