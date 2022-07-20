DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.07.2022 / 20:04

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Christoph Last name(s): Glingener





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI

5299001QZNN0TKI9J120

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative



Description: Stock option: subscription rights on shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN DE0005103006) in the context of the stock option program 2011





b) Nature of the transaction

Exchange of a total of 304,286 stock options to purchase one share each in ADVA Optical Networking SE ('ADVA') at a ratio of 1:0.8244 for a total of 250,853 stock options to purchase one share each in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059, formerly known as Acorn HoldCo, Inc.; 'ADTRAN') in connection with the business combination of ADVA and ADTRAN.



0.8244 stock options to subscribe for one share each in ADTRAN per stock option to subscribe for one share each in ADVA.



250,853 stock options to subscribe for one share each in ADTRAN.









c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

20/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





