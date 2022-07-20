Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 20:18:53

DGAP-DD: ADVA Optical Networking SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.07.2022 / 20:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Dopfer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ADVA Optical Networking SE

b) LEI
5299001QZNN0TKI9J120 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Stock option: subscription rights on shares of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN DE0005103006) under the 2011 stock option program

b) Nature of the transaction


Exchange of a total of 241,429 stock options to subscribe for one share each in ADVA Optical Networking SE ('ADVA') at a ratio of 1:0.8244 for a total of 199,034 stock options to subscribe for one share each in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059, formerly known as Acorn HoldCo, Inc.; 'ADTRAN') in connection with the business combination of ADVA and ADTRAN.

0.8244 stock options to subscribe for one share each in ADTRAN per stock option to subscribe for one share each in ADVA.

199,034 stock options to subscribe for one share each in ADTRAN.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Germany
Internet: www.advaoptical.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




77025  20.07.2022 CET/CEST



