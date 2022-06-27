Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.06.2022 09:10:55

DGAP-DD: Advanced Blockchain AG english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.06.2022 / 09:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Geike

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Advanced Blockchain AG

b) LEI
485100003NGNIR3CO857 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.50 EUR 25000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.50 EUR 25000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


27.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Advanced Blockchain AG
Scharnhorststraße 24
10115 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.advancedblockchain.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




76431  27.06.2022 



