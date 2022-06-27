|
27.06.2022 09:10:43
DGAP-DD: Advanced Blockchain AG english
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
27.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
76435 27.06.2022
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Advanced Blockchain AGmehr Nachrichten
|
27.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Advanced Blockchain AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Advanced Blockchain AG english (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Advanced Blockchain AG english (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Advanced Blockchain AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Advanced Blockchain AG english (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|DGAP-DD: Advanced Blockchain AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
23.06.22
|DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Stellungnahme zur Ad-hoc Meldung vom 21.06.2022 (EQS Group)
|
23.06.22
|DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: Statement on the ad-hoc announcement dated 21.06.2022 (EQS Group)