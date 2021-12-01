DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english

01.12.2021 09:19:06

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Kim
Last name(s): Schindelhauer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
17.8577 EUR 26786.55 EUR
17.8807 EUR 26821.05 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
17.8692 EUR 53607.6000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com



 
