+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
11.05.2022 12:45:48

DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.05.2022 / 12:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Joachim
Last name(s): Linck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
AIXTRON SE

b) LEI
5299004UJ4D51M25LD67 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
23.249 EUR 23249.00 EUR
23.228 EUR 46456.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
23.235 EUR 69705.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


11.05.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: AIXTRON SE
Dornkaulstraße 2
52134 Herzogenrath
Germany
Internet: www.aixtron.com



 
End of News DGAP News Service




74855  11.05.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1348793&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AIXTRON SEmehr Nachrichten