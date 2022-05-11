DGAP-DD: AIXTRON SE english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



11.05.2022 / 12:44

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Joachim Last name(s): Linck





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AIXTRON SE

b) LEI

5299004UJ4D51M25LD67

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0WMPJ6





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



23.249 EUR 23249.00 EUR



23.228 EUR 46456.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



23.235 EUR 69705.00 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

05/05/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





